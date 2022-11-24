Not Available

Will the storm really bring that much snow? What are the avalanche concerns? Is tomorrow the day I finally get to ski that line in a foot of powder? You wake up, gear up and head out into the snowy mountains to answer those questions for yourself. Every move and decision is yours. Do you follow the established trail or break your own? Whichever choice is made it's up and more up. Is it the pleasure of pain? Maybe comfort and safety are not life's goal. Maybe you just want to ski really deep powder? As you move further and higher with dedicated observance and awareness a wonderful world is displayed. It is in this world that the Powderwhore dwells and plays.