Pro Wrestling Fujiwara Gumi was a shoot style professional wrestling promotion based in Tokyo, Japan. This event was held on March 20th, 1992 at James L. Knight International Center in Miami, Florida, USA and presented the following matches: Jerry Flynn vs. Kazuo Takahashi, Yusuke Fuke vs. Dieuseul Berto, Masakatsu Funaki vs. Mark Rush, Ken Shamrock vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshiaki Fujiwara vs. Bart Vale.