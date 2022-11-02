PWG 2005 Battle of Los Angeles - Night One

Not Available

1. Hook Bomberry, Human Tornado, & Top Gun Talwar vs. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Chris Sabin 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 2. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Rocky Romero 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 3. Quicksilver vs. Davey Richards 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 4. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) vs. Joey Ryan 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 5. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. El Generico 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 6. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Ricky Reyes 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 7. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. Scott Lost 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 8. Jack Evans vs. AJ Styles 2005 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 9. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. Super Dragon