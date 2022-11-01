Not Available

PWG 2006 Battle of Los Angeles - Night One

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    2006 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 1. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. Chris Sabin 2006 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 2. Delirious vs. El Generico 2006 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 3. CIMA vs. MDogg 20 2006 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 4. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. Matt Sydal 2006 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 5. Dragon Kid vs. Quicksilver 2006 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 6. Rocky "Azúcar" Romero vs. Roderick Strong 7. B-Boy, Excalibur, Homicide, & Human Tornado vs. The Dynasty ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh, "The Professional" Scott Lost, & Joey Ryan) & Petey Williams

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images