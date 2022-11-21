PWG 2007 Battle of Los Angeles - Night One

Not Available

1. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) 2007 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Block A Match 2. Chris Hero vs. Joey Ryan 2007 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Block A Match 3. Austin Aries vs. Roderick Strong 2007 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Block A Match 4. Jimmy Rave vs. Matt Sydal 2007 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Block A Match 5. Tyler Black vs. Alex Shelley 2007 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Block B Match 6. "Double C" Claudio Castagnoli vs. "The Anarchist" Doug Williams 2007 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Block B Match 7. Jack Evans vs. "The Man That Gravity Forgot" PAC Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 8. El Generico & "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (c) vs. Dragon Kid & Susumu Yokosuka