PWG 2008 Battle of Los Angeles - Stage 1

Not Available

2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block C Match 1. TJ Perkins vs. Chuck Taylor / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block A Match 2. Brandon Bonham vs. Kenny Omega / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block A Match 3. Austin Aries vs. Nigel McGuinness / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block B Match 4. Low Ki vs. Roderick Strong / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block D Match 5. "The Professional" Scott Lost vs. Joey Ryan / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block C Match 6. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Davey Richards / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block B Three-Way Match 7. El Generico vs. Nick Jackson vs. Masato Yoshino / 2008 Battle of Los Angeles Block D No Disqualification Match 8. Chris Hero vs. Necro Butcher