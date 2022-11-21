PWG: 2011 Battle of Los Angeles

Not Available

2011 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 1. Chris Hero vs. Willie Mack 2011 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 2. Dave "Fit" Finlay vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen 2011 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 3. Claudio Castagnoli vs. El Generico 2011 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 4. Eddie Edwards vs. Roderick Strong Number One Contenders Tag Team Match 5. The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) 2011 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Match 6. El Generico vs. Willie Mack 2011 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Match 7. Eddie Edwards vs. Kevin Steen Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 8. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) - Champions vs. Kings of Wrestling (Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero) - Challengers 2011 Battle of Los Angeles Final Round Match 9. El Generico vs. Kevin Steen