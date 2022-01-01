PWG: 2012 Battle of Los Angeles - Night One

Not Available

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its annual "Battle Of Los Angeles" Tournament with Night 1 on September 1st, 2012 featuring the following matches: 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match TJ Perkins vs. Joey Ryan 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Roderick Strong vs. Drake Younger 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Eddie Edwards vs. Kyle O'Reilly 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match B-Boy vs. Brian Cage 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Ricochet vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Adam Cole vs. El Generico 2012 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Michael Elgin vs. Davey Richards