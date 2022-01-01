PWG: 2012 Battle of Los Angeles - Night Two

Not Available

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its annual "Battle Of Los Angeles" Tournament with Night 2 on September 2nd, 2012 featuring the following matches: 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match Sami Callihan vs. TJ Perkins 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match Adam Cole vs. Eddie Edwards 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match Brian Cage vs. Michael Elgin 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match Ricochet vs. Roderick Strong Six-Man Tag Team Match Team Statutory (Kyle O'Reilly, Davey Richards, & Joey Ryan) vs. B-Boy, Willie Mack, & Drake Younger 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Match Sami Callihan vs. Adam Cole 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Match Michael Elgin vs. Ricochet Six-Man Tag Team Match Brian Cage & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. El Generico, Rick Knox, & "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen 2012 Battle of Los Angeles Final Round Match Adam Cole vs. Michael Elgin