PWG: 2013 Battle of Los Angeles - Night One

2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 1. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 2. Brian Cage vs. Tommaso Ciampa 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 3. Johnny Gargano vs. Willie Mack 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 4. AR Fox vs. Roderick Strong 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 5. Joey Ryan vs. "Psycho Shooter" Drake Younger 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 6. ACH vs. Anthony Nese 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 7. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Trent? 2013 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match 8. Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann Six-Man Tag Team Match 9. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov & Rocky Romero) & TJ Perkins