PWG: 2013 Battle of Los Angeles - Night Two

2013 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match 1. Brian Cage vs. "Psycho Shooter" Drake Younger 2013 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match 2. Johnny Gargano vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen 2013 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match 3. Michael Elgin vs. Roderick Strong 2013 Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Final Round Match 4. ACH vs. Kyle O'Reilly Six-Man Tag Team Match 5. B-Boy, Willie Mack, & Tommaso Ciampa vs. Best Friends (Joey Ryan, Chuck Taylor, & Trent?) 2013 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Match 6. Michael Elgin vs. Johnny Gargano 2013 Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Final Round Match 7. Kyle O'Reilly vs. Drake Younger Six-Man Person Team Match 8. Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. AR Fox, Candice LeRae, & Rich Swann