PWG: 2017 Battle of Los Angeles - Final Stage

2017 BOLA Second Round Match Ricochet vs. Dezmond Xavier 2017 BOLA Second Round Match "Kiwi Buzzsaw" Travis Banks vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll 2017 BOLA Second Round Match Donovan Dijak vs. "Limitless" Keith Lee 2017 BOLA Second Round Match REY FENIX vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. 2017 BOLA Second Round Match Jeff Cobb vs. Sammy Guevara 2017 BOLA Second Round Match PENTA EL ZERO M vs. Matthew Riddle 2017 BOLA Semi-Final Round Match "Kiwi Buzzsaw" Travis Banks vs. Ricochet 2017 BOLA Semi-Final Round Match REY FENIX vs. "Limitless" Keith Lee 2017 BOLA Semi-Final Round Match Jeff Cobb vs. Matthew Riddle Ten-Person Tag Team Match Flamita, Mark Haskins, Joey Janela, Chuck Taylor, & Flash Morgan Webster vs. Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Trevor Lee, Jonah Rock, & WALTER 2017 BOLA Final Round Match Jeff Cobb vs. "Limitless" Keith Lee vs. Ricochet