PWG: 2017 Battle of Los Angeles - Stage One

2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier 2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match "The Villain" Marty Scurll vs. Flash Morgan Webster 2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match REY FENIX vs. Rey Horus Non-Tournament Tag Team Match The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle) vs. The Monstars (Donovan Dijak & "Limitless" Keith Lee) 2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match PENTA EL ZERO M vs. "Reborn" Matt Sydal 2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Jonah Rock vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. 2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match Flamita vs. Ricochet