PWG 2nd Annual Bicentennial Birthday Extravaganza - Night One

1. Shannon Ballard vs. Davey Richards 2. Hook Bomberry & Top Gun Talwar vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) 3. Mr. Excitement vs. Joey Ryan 4. Ricky Reyes vs. Petey Williams 6-Man Elimination Match 5. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. El Generico, Human Tornado, & Super Dragon TNA X-Division Championship Title Match 6. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Chris Sabin Masks vs. Titles - Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. Aerial Xpress (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. AJ Styles (c) vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian