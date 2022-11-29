PWG: All Star Weekend 12 - Night Two

Not Available

Singles Match: "The Kentucky Gentleman" Chuck Taylor vs. "The Villain" Marty Scurll / Singles Match: Mark Andrews vs. Evil Uno / Singles Match: Drew Galloway vs. Trevor Lee / Tag Team Match: Death by Elbow (JT Dunn & Chris Hero) vs. Ricochet & "Reborn" Matt Sydal / Singles Match: Adam Cole vs. Trent? / Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly) / Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match: Roderick Strong (Champion) vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. (Challenger)