PWG All Star Weekend 2 - Night Two

1. Human Tornado (w/ Jade Chung) & TJ Perkins vs. Alex Koslov & Ronin 2. Jack Evans vs. Joey Ryan 3. "The Professional" Scott Lost vs. Scorpio Sky Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 4. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Disco Machine & Excalibur 5. Rocky "Azúcar" Romero vs. Jimmy (Wang) Yang 6. B-Boy vs. El Generico 7. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian & Chris Sabin vs. Hardkore Kidd & Petey Williams Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (c) vs. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh