PWG All Star Weekend 3 - Crazymania - Night Two

1. Disco Machine & Excalibur vs. Bino Gambino & Top Gun Talwar 2. Phoenix Star vs. Ronin 4-Way Elimination Match 3. B-Boy vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen 4. Roderick Strong vs. Matt Sydal Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Falls Count Anywhere Match 5. Joey Ryan (c) vs. Necro Butcher 6. Chris Hero vs. Scorpio Sky 3-Way Match 7. "Double C" Claudio Castagnoli vs. "The Professional" Scott Lost vs. TJ Perkins 8. MDogg 20 vs. Jimmy (Wang) Yang Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 9. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Cape Fear (El Generico & Quicksilver)