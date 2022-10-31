PWG: All Star Weekend 8 - Night Two

Not Available

Singles Match 1. Brian Cage-Taylor vs. Kenny King Tag Team Match 2. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. Nightmare Violence Connection (Kevin Steen & Akira Tozawa) Singles Match 3. Willie Mack vs. Ricochet Tag Team Match 4. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) vs. The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) Singles Match 5. Eddie Edwards vs. El Generico Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. Austin Aries & Roderick Strong Singles Match 7. Chris Hero vs. Akira Tozawa Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. Claudio Castagnoli - Champion vs. Low Ki - Challenger