PWG: All Star Weekend 9 - Night One

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Singles Match 1. Paul London vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Tag Team Match 2. Johnny Gargano & Chuck Taylor vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Singles Match 3. Eddie Edwards vs. Jay Lethal Tag Team Match 4. AR Fox & Samuray del Sol vs. Inner City Machine Guns (Ricochet & Rich Swann) Singles Match 5. Roderick Strong vs. Trent? Tag Team Match 6. Future Shock (Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) Guerrilla Warfare Number One Contender Match 7. "The Callihan Death Machine" Sami Callihan vs. "The Ultra-violent Golden Boy" Drake Younger

