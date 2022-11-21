PWG All Star Weekend IV - Night Two

Not Available

1. Human Tornado vs. Petey Williams 2. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels 3. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian & MDogg 20 4. Homicide vs. Scorpio Sky 5. Rocky "Azúcar" Romero vs. AJ Styles 6. Arik Cannon vs. Ronin 7. El Generico vs. "The Man That Gravity Forgot" PAC Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. Joey Ryan (c) vs. Quicksilver Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title 4-Way Match 9. Davey Richards & Roderick Strong (c) vs. B-Boy & Super Dragon vs. Kings of Wrestling ("Double C" Claudio Castagnoli & Chris Hero) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)