PWG: As The Worm Turns

Tag Team Match 1. Johnny Goodtime & Jerome “LTP” Robinson vs. Malachi “CK” Jackson & Ryan Taylor Singles Match 2. Brandon Gatson vs. “The Professional” Scott Lost Singles Match 3. Chris Sabin vs. Roderick Strong Six-Person Tag Team Match 4. The Cutler Bros. (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) & Christina Von Eerie vs. Brandon Bonham, Candice LeRae, & Joey Ryan Singles Match 5. Chris Hero vs. Alex Shelley Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. 2 Skinny Black Guys of Low Moral Fiber (El Generico & Chuck Taylor - Challengers) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Kenny Omega (Champion) vs. Davey Richards (Challenger)