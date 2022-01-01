PWG: Bad Ass Mother 3000 - Stage 2

Not Available

Stage 2 - August 21, 2003 Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Second Round Match 1. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. Lil' Cholo Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Second Round Match 2. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. NOSAWA Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Second Round Match 3. "Scrap Iron" Adam Pearce vs. Joey Ryan Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Second Round Match 4. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. Super Dragon Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Semi-Final Round Match 5. Christopher Daniels vs. Frankie Kazarian Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Semi-Final Round Match 6. Super Dragon vs. Joey Ryan 7. Hardkore, Inc. (Al Katrazz & Hardkore Kidd) vs. Hook Bomberry & Apollo Kahn 8. Disco Machine, MDogg 20, & Scorpio Sky vs. Tony Kozina, Scott Lost, & TARO Bad Ass Mother 3000 Title Tournament Final Round Match 9. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joey Ryan