PWG Card Subject To Change

Not Available

1. The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) & Ronin vs. Excalibur, Supa Badd, & Top Gun Talwar 2. "Classic" Colt Cabana vs. Tony Stradlin 3. B-Boy vs. Human Tornado 4. Aerial Xpress (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) 5. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Hero Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Super Dragon (c) vs. Homicide