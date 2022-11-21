PWG Chanukah Chaos (The C's Are Silent)

Not Available

1. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels vs. TJ Perkins 2. B-Boy vs. Chris Sabin 3. El Generico & Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) vs. Alex Koslov, Nemesis, & Ronin Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 4. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (c) vs. Joey Ryan 5. Chris Hero vs. AJ Styles Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Disco Machine & Excalibur "I Quit" Grudge Match 7. "The Professional" Scott Lost vs. Scorpio Sky