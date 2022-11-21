PWG ¡Dia De Los Dangerous!

Not Available

DDT4 Round Robin Qualifier Series 1. Ronin & Scorpio Sky vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) / One Night Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Tournament 2. Karl "Machine Gun" Anderson vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian / DDT4 Round Robin Qualifier Series 3. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) vs. Hook Bomberry & TJ Perkins / 4. Candice LeRae vs. Daffney / One Night Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Tournament 5. Human Tornado vs. Necro Butcher / Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. The Dynasty (Scott Lost & Joey Ryan, with Jade Chung) vs. Incoherence (Delirious & Hallowicked) / One Night Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World hampionship Title Tournament 7. Karl "Machine Gun" Anderson vs. Human Tornado vs. Roderick Strong