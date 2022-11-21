PWG European Vacation - Germany

Not Available

1. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Ronin vs. Tommy End, Tengkwa, & Top Gun Talwar 2. Baron Von Hagen vs. Ricky Reyes 4-Way Elimination Match 3. Steve Allison vs. Jody Fleisch vs. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. "The Professional" Scott Lost 4. "Superstar" Steve Douglas (w/ Shadow) vs. Scorpio Sky 5. Jonny Storm vs. AJ Styles Number One Contender Match 6. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. Joey Ryan (c) vs. "The Tremendous" Emil Sitoci Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 8. Super Dragon & Davey Richards (c) vs. Cape Fear (El Generico & Quicksilver)