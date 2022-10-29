PWG: From Out of Nowhere

Not Available

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Singles Match "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Biff Busick Singles Match Cedric Alexander vs. Tommaso Ciampa Tag Team Match Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) Singles Match ACH vs. AR Fox Singles Match Drew Gulak vs. Chris Hero Singles Match Ricochet vs. Matt Sydal Tag Team Match Monster Mafia (Josh Alexander & Ethan Page) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match Roderick Strong (Champion) vs. Trevor Lee (Challenger)

