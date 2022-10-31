PWG: Guerre Sans Frontières

Not Available

9-Man 3-Way Tag Team Match 1. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) & Charles Mercury vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) & Malachi Jackson vs. Johnny Goodtime, Shane Haste, & Jerome " LTP" Robinson Singles 2. Candice LeRae vs. Christina Von Eerie Singles Match 3. Human Tornado vs. Scott Lost Singles Match 4. Karl "Machine Gun" Anderson vs. Roderick Strong Singles Match 5. Naruki Doi vs. Joey Ryan Singles Match 6. El Generico vs. Shingo Takagi 6-Man Tag Team Match 7. Brian Kendrick & The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. CIMA & Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. Chris Hero (Champion) vs. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson (Challenger)