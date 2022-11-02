PWG Jason Takes PWG

Not Available

1. El Generico vs. Human Tornado (w/ Sarieha) 2. NOSAWA vs. Ricky Reyes 3-Way Tag Team Match 3. Aerial Xpress (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) vs. Hook Bomberry & Top Gun Talwar 4. Sexxxy Eddy vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen Guerrilla Warfare Match 5. Excalibur vs. Super Dragon Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & "The Professional" Scott Lost) vs. Disco Machine & Mr. Excitement Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title & TNA X-Division Title Match 7. AJ Styles vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels