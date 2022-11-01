PWG: Kurt Russellmania

Not Available

Eight-Person Tag Team Match 1. Johnny Goodtime & Malachi Jackson & Candice LeRae & Jerome “LTP” Robinson vs. The Cutler Bros. (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) & Ryan Taylor & Christina Von Eerie Singles Match 2. Brandon Bonham vs. Brandon Gatson Singles Match 3. Human Tornado vs. Super Crazy Singles Match 4. Davey Richards vs. “Mr. Wrestling” Kevin Steen Tag Team Match 5. “The Professional” Scott Lost & Joey Ryan vs. KAI & The Great Muta Singles Match 6. El Generico vs. Jushin Thunder Liger Non-Title Tag Team Match 7. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. Brian Kendrick & Paul London Three-Way Match 8. Chris Hero vs. Roderick Strong vs. Rob Van Dam