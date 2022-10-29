Not Available

PWG: Kurt Russellreunion 2 - The Reunioning

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Eight Person Tag Team Match 1. "Pretty" Peter Avalon, Caleb Konley, "Manscout" Jake Manning, & ODB vs. Cedric Alexander, Brandon Gatson, Candice LeRae, & Willie Mack Singles Match 2. Mr. Águila vs. Rey Bucanero Singles Match 3. "Supernatural" Shane Helms vs. "Hollywood Submission Machine" Joey Ryan Singles Match 4. Low Ki vs. Davey Richards Jake "The Snake" Roberts Retirement Match 5. Sinn Bodhi vs. Jake "The Snake" Roberts Legends Wrestleroyal Battle Royale Singles Match 7. Chris Hero vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen DDT4 Entry Four-Way Tag Team Match 8. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) vs. Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 9. Claudio Castagnoli (Champion) vs. El Generico (Challenger)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images