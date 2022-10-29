PWG: Kurt Russellreunion 2 - The Reunioning

Not Available

Eight Person Tag Team Match 1. "Pretty" Peter Avalon, Caleb Konley, "Manscout" Jake Manning, & ODB vs. Cedric Alexander, Brandon Gatson, Candice LeRae, & Willie Mack Singles Match 2. Mr. Águila vs. Rey Bucanero Singles Match 3. "Supernatural" Shane Helms vs. "Hollywood Submission Machine" Joey Ryan Singles Match 4. Low Ki vs. Davey Richards Jake "The Snake" Roberts Retirement Match 5. Sinn Bodhi vs. Jake "The Snake" Roberts Legends Wrestleroyal Battle Royale Singles Match 7. Chris Hero vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen DDT4 Entry Four-Way Tag Team Match 8. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) vs. Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 9. Claudio Castagnoli (Champion) vs. El Generico (Challenger)