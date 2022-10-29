PWG: Mystery Vortex II

Not Available

Three-Way Match 1. Cedric Alexander vs. Andrew Everett vs. Trevor Lee Six-Man Tag Team Match 2. "Pretty" Peter Avalon & RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. B-Boy, Willie Mack, & Joey Ryan Singles Match 3. Anthony Nese vs. Roderick Strong Three-Way Tag Team Match 4. African-American Wolves (ACH & AR Fox) vs. Inner City Machine Guns (Rich Swann & Ricochet) vs. Unbreakable F'N Machines (Brian Cage & Michael Elgin) Singles Match 5. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Chris Hero Singles Match 6. Johnny Gargano vs. Kyle O'Reilly Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent? - Challengers) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 9. Adam Cole (Champion) vs. Candice LeRae (Challenger)