PWG: Mystery Vortex V

Singles Match David Starr vs. Fred Yehi Singles Match "Bad Boy" Joey Janela vs. Flash Morgan Webster Singles Match REY FENIX vs. Sammy Guevara Singles Match Keith Lee vs. Zack Sabre, Jr. Singles Match "The Villain" Marty Scurll vs. Trent? Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle - Champions) vs. Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER - Challengers) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Guerrilla Warfare Match Ricochet (Champion) vs. Chuck Taylor (Challenger)