PWG: SEVEN

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Six-Person Tag Team Match 1. “Pretty”Peter Avalon, Malachi Jackson & Ryan Taylor vs. Brandon Gatson, Johnny Goodtime & Candice LeRae Singles Match 2. Brandon Bonham vs. Brian Cage Singles Match 3. Chris Sabin vs. Akira Tozawa Scott Lost Retirement Match 4. “The Professional” Scott Lost vs. Scorpio Sky Singles Match 5. “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson vs. Roderick Strong Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 6. Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Chris Hero Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Three-Way Guerrilla Warfare Match 7. ¡Peligro Abejas! (El Generico & Paul London - Champions) vs. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

