PWG: Sold our Soul for Rock 'n Roll

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Singles Match Brian Cage vs. Roderick Strong Singles Match AR Fox vs. Rich Swann Tag Team Match Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) vs. World's Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan) Singles Match Alex Koslov vs. Rocky "Azúcar" Romero Singles Match ACH vs. Ricochet Six-Person Tag Team Match The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. Cedric Alexander, Johnny Gargano, & Trevor Lee Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Knockout or Submission Only Match Adam Cole (Champion) vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Challenger)

