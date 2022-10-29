PWG: Sold our Soul for Rock 'n Roll

Not Available

Singles Match Brian Cage vs. Roderick Strong Singles Match AR Fox vs. Rich Swann Tag Team Match Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) vs. World's Cutest Tag Team (Candice LeRae & Joey Ryan) Singles Match Alex Koslov vs. Rocky "Azúcar" Romero Singles Match ACH vs. Ricochet Six-Person Tag Team Match The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. Cedric Alexander, Johnny Gargano, & Trevor Lee Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Knockout or Submission Only Match Adam Cole (Champion) vs. Kyle O'Reilly (Challenger)