PWG: Steen Wolf

Singles Match 1. "Pretty" Peter Avalon, Freddy Bravo, & Ray Rosas vs. Famous B, Chris Kadillak, & Candice LeRae Singles Match 2. TJ Perkins vs. "Azúcar" Rocky Romero Tag Team Match 3. Fightin' Taylor Boys (Brian Cage-Taylor & Ryan Taylor) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) Singles Match 4. Willie Mack vs. Davey Richards Tag Team Match 5. The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) Singles Match 6. Ricochet vs. Chuck Taylor Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) - Champions vs. Future Shock (Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly) - Challengers Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Ladder Match 8. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (Champion) vs. El Generico (Challenger)