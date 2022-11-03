Not Available

PWG Taste the Radness

    1. Charles Mercury vs. Puma 2. Babi Slymm vs. Hardkore Kidd 3. The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) vs. The Iron Saints (Sal & Vito Thomaselli) 4. Shannon Ballard vs. Samoa Joe 5. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh, Quicksilver, & Scorpio Sky vs. Disco Machine, Excalibur, & Super Dragon 6. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Bobby Quance Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 7. B-Boy & Homicide (c) vs. X-Foundation (Scott Lost & Joey Ryan) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 8. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. "Scrap Iron" Adam Pearce

