Six-Person Tag Team Match 1. B-Boy, Candice LeRae, & Willie Mack vs. "Pretty" Peter Avalon, Joey Ryan, & Ryan Taylor Singles Match 2. Brian Cage vs. Anthony Nese Tag Team Match 3. Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov & Rocky Romero) vs. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) Singles Match 4. Michael Elgin vs. AR Fox Tag Team Match 5. Johnny Gargano & Chuck Taylor vs. Brian Kendrick & "Intrepid Traveler" Paul London Singles Match 6. TJ Perkins vs. Kyle O'Reilly World Championship Title Three-Way Guerrilla Warfare Match 7. "The Panama City Playboy" Adam Cole (Champion) vs. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen vs. "Psycho Shooter" Drake Younger World Tag Team Championship Title Three-Way Ladder Match 8. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson - Champions) vs. Inner City Machine Guns (Ricochet & Rich Swann) vs. DojoBros (Eddie Edwards & Roderick Strong)