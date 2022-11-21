PWG The Musical

Not Available

1. Supa Badd & Human Tornado vs. Charles Mercury & Top Gun Talwar 2. Apollo Kahn vs. Ricky Reyes 3. Disco Machine vs. Scorpio Sky 4. The Iron Saints (Sal, Vito, & Brandon Thomaselli) vs. The X-Foundation ("Funky" Billy Kim, Scott Lost, & Joey Ryan) 5. B-Boy vs. "The Fallen Angel" Christopher Daniels Handicap Match 6. Hardkore Kidd vs. Deranged & Lit (w/ Teddy Hart) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match "Photogenic" Chris Bosh & Quicksilver (c) vs. Excalibur & Super Dragon 7. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Samoa Joe