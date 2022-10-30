PWG: The Perils of Rock n' Roll Decadence

Not Available

Singles Match 1. "Pretty" Peter Avalon vs. Brian Cage-Taylor Singles Match 2. Willie Mack vs. Ryan Taylor Tag Team Match 3. RockNES Monsters (Johnny Goodtime & Johnny Yuma) vs. Super Smash Brothers (Player Uno & Player Dos) Singles Match 4. Eddie Edwards vs. TJ Perkins Singles Match 5. El Generico vs. "Azúcar" Rocky Romero Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 6. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) - Champions vs. The Dynasty (Joey Ryan & Scorpio Sky) - Challengers Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 7. "Mr. Wrestling" Kevin Steen (Champion) vs. Davey Richards (Challenger)