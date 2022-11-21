Not Available

PWG: Threemendous II

    Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

    Six-Man Tag Team Match 1. Brandon Gatson, Johnny Goodtime, & Jerome "LTP" Robinson vs. The Cutler Brothers (Brandon & Dustin Cutler) & Charles Mercury Singles Match 2. Scott Lost vs. Alex Shelley Singles Match 3. "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Sabin Singles Match 4. Colt "Boom Boom" Cabana vs. Chuck Taylor Singles Match 5. Davey Richards vs. Roderick Strong Non-Title Tag Team Match 6. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. 2 Skinny Black Guys (El Generico & Human Tornado) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Guerrilla Warfare Match 7. Chris Hero (Champion, with Candice LeRae) vs. Joey Ryan (Challenger)

