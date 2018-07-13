Not Available

Name of the event: PWG Threemendous V Date: 13.07.2018 Promotion: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Location: Los Angeles, California Arena: Globe Theatre Singles Match Dalton Castle vs. David Starr Singles Match Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Horus Singles Match Jeff Cobb vs. Joey Janela PWG World Tag Team Title Match The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) Singles Match Rey Fenix vs. Trevor Lee Singles Match Marty Scurll vs. Matt Riddle PWG World Title Match WALTER (c) vs. Brody King