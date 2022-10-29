PWG: Untitled (The Debut Show)

Not Available

1. Supa Badd, Charles Mercury, & Sara Del Rey vs. Ryan Drago, Top Gun Talwar, & Zokre 2. "Photogenic" Chris Bosh vs. Excalibur 3. The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) vs. Aerial Xpress (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) 4. MDogg 20 vs. Super Dragon 5. Babi Slymm vs. TARO 6. Hook Bomberry & Apollo Kahn vs. Disco Machine & Mr. Excitement 7. Hardkore, Inc. (Al Katrazz & Hardkore Kidd & "Scrap Iron" Adam Pearce) vs. The X-Foundation ("Funky" Billy Kim, Scott Lost, & Joey Ryan) 8. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian vs. AJ Styles