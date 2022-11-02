PWG Use Your Illusion IV

Not Available

1. Tony Stradlin vs. UK Kid 2. Puma vs. Top Gun Talwar Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Tag Team Championship Title Match 3. Arrogance ("Photogenic" Chris Bosh & Scott Lost) vs. Aerial Xpress (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla World Championship Title Match 4. "The Future" Frankie Kazarian (c) vs. Ricky Reyes CHIKARA Pro Offer Match 5. F.I.S.T. (Gran Akuma & Icarus) & Mike Quackenbush vs. Hallowicked, Jigsaw, & "Sweet 'n Sour" Larry Sweeney 60 Minute Iron Man Match 6. Joey Ryan vs. Super Dragon