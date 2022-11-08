Pyaar Ke Do Pal

Not Available

In order to assist her close friend, Rajni Thakur, Geeta Choudhary, has an abortion in her name, so that Rajni can get married. When her secret gets leaked out, Geeta's husband, Ashok, blames her, accuses her of being unfaithful, and drives her out of his house. They have twins, Sunil and Anil, and each parent is allowed custody of one child. The children meet each other at Scout camp, and decide to re-unite their parents, without realizing that they are exposing not only them, but also each other, to danger and death.