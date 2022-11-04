Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Not Available

Sanjana loves Rahul, but Rahul treats Sanjana as a friend. He is attracted to Nisha, and announces that he will be marrying her soon. Sanjana does not take kindly to this, and in her heart hopes to make Rahul change his mind. She hires Shekhar to be her lover/boyfriend, and go out with her, so as to make Rahul jealous. This does not work, Rahul is drawn even closer to Nisha, and Shekhar finds himself falling in love with Sanjana. Sanjana finds herself getting attracted to Shekhar, only to find out that the police, especially Inspector Khan, would like to arrest Shekhar for criminal activities