Pointing to the proverb "One man pretends to be rich, yet has nothing," this Bollywood romantic drama criticizes the priorities of a rich man when he marries his sweetheart and neglects her for his lucrative business affairs. When she runs home to her family, the rich man's father berates him for being too much like his old man. Will he learn his lesson and win her back? A repenting ballad or two may help.