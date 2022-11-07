Not Available

Pyar Hua Chori Chori is the story of a simple man, Vijay (Mithun Chakraborty), looking for quick money for his son's operation. He finds himself an offer to act as a husband for a rich, wealthy girl (Gautami) for two weeks in return for his much-needed money. The make-believe marriage finally ends up in love, but Vijay has a dark past, which would hurt every one. Can he manage to survive?