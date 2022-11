Not Available

Chukkallo Chandrudu (Telugu: చుక్కల్లో చంద్రుడు) is a Telugu film released on 14 January 2006 and was directed by Mani Ratnam's associate, Siva Kumar. The film has Siddharth Narayan, Sadha, Saloni Aswani, Charmme Kaur, and Akkineni Nageswara Rao playing important roles but this film story lines nearly equals to Jagapathi Babu film Allari Premikudu.