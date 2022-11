Not Available

In order to study abroad in Great Britain, Ramesh agrees to marry an illiterate village girl named Sudha, but refuses to love her. Heartbroken, Sudha tries to kill herself, but is rescued by Shankernath, who coaches her etiquette and teaches her English so she can go to England to win back her husband. The plan seems to work perfectly, until Shankernath discovers his own daughter, Jenny, has fallen in love with Ramesh.